JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (March 31-April 7)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (March 31-April 7)

Friday, March 31

JOHN EAST PROJECT: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Erstwhile Hammond organ man for John Etheridge, Phil Robson and Katie Kissoon leads a seven-piece band featuring Mark Fletcher (drums), Carl Orr (guitar), Dan Priseman (trumpet), Neville Malcom (bass), Daniel Hewson (trombone and piano) and the Dave Lewis (tenor sax).

Sunday, April 2

PETE OXLEY/NIC MEIER: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) A world-class guitar duo blending Peter Oxley’s sophisticated English pastoralism with Nic Meier’s fiery exotic sensibility; a fascinating fusion conjuring entire worlds.

MACIEK PYSZ QUARTET: (Hotel Hatfield, Lowestoft, 8.30pm, £7. Details: www.milestonesjazzclub.co.uk) The Polish guitarist and composer makes his Milestones debut with a modern style that includes washes of sound, flighty melodic lines and insistent rhythms influenced by Pat Metheny, John McLaughlin, Flamenco and Brazilian music. Featuring John Turville (piano), Yuri Goloubev (double bass) and Eric Ford (drums).

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, April 3

GEORGIE FAME: (The Apex, 7.30pm, £23. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The legendary British singer/organist returns to Bury with his super-cool take of jazz, pop and R&B, accompanied by his sons James and Tristan and luminaries of the UK jazz scene. Expect the 1960s hits ‘Yeh Yeh’ and ‘Getaway’ plus selections from his tremendous new album Swan Songs.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session.

Thursday, April 6

ALEX MUNK’S FLYING MACHINES: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Fusing visceral, rock-out guitar improv with anthemic melodies and lusciously textured soundscapes, this is cutting-edge young jazz. Featuring leader Munk of scorching guitar, the band is completed by Matt Robinson (piano/keyboards), Conor Chaplin (electric bass) and Dave Hamblett (drums).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, April 7

SOLSTICE: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Highly creative and accessible contemporary music from a stellar collection of UK-based musicians, featuring Tori Freestone (saxes/flute), Brigitte Beraha (voice), John Turville (piano), Jez Franks (guitar), Dave Manington (double bass) and George Hart (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, April 14

GEORGINA JACKSON: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Vivacious singer/trumpeter with the sass of Peggy Lee and the brass of Bunny Berigan.

Sunday, April 16

JOAN VISKANT: (Atheneaum, Bury, 11.30am, £10 adv/£12 door/£19.50 including brunch. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of the Sunday Songbook brunchtime series, acclaimed swing singer visits the Peggy Lee repertoire.