JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (April 21-28)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (April 21-28)

Friday, April 21

THEO TRAVIS DOUBLE TALK: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) A unique figure on the British jazz scene, saxophonist/flautist Travis leads a superb quartet featuring his customised blend of jazz, ambient and prog. Featuring Mike Outram (guitar), Pete Whittaker (Hammond organ) and Nic France (drums).

Saturday, April 22

BRIGITTE BERAHA – LOVE SONGS FROM AMERICA AND BRAZIL: (Southwold Arts Centre, 8pm, £14. Details: www.georgedouble.com) The bewitching compositions of Brazilian genius Antonio Carlos Jobim and a selection from the great Romantic American Songbook, with Brigitte Beraha (voice), Mark Crooks (saxophone/clarinet) and the George Double Trio.

Sunday, April 23

DIGBY FAIRWEATHER & FRIENDS: (Hunter Club, 12.30pm, £12.50 including a snack. Details: Jim Bayne on 01284 762508) Goodtime jazz with cornet-playing Fairweather fronting a salute to Louis Armstrong and the Divas of Jazz with a six-piece band. With special guest singer Val Wiseman.

SUFFOLK SOUL SINGERS: (The Apex Lounge, 7.30pm, £12. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Led by Andi Hopgood, the Suffolk-based jazz vocalist, this dynamic community choir feature rich, four-part arrangements of soul classics by the likes of Michael Jackson, Jimmy Cliff and Adele. In aid of West Suffolk’s Citizen Advice Bureau.

GABRIEL ZUCKER & THE DELEGATION: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Felixstowe’s remarkable series of free jazz events continues with a band led by American pianist/composer Zucker.

KEVIN FITZSIMMONS: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) Star of the Sinatra, Sequins and Swing show, Fitzsimmons is smooth, cool and characterful and one the best of the new generation of swing singers. With the Roger Odell trio, plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell and sitting-in opportunities.

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, April 24

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey.

Thursday, April 27

SARAH GILLESPIE QUARTET: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Occupying a musical space where Bob Dylan meets Bessie Smith, singer/guitarist Gillespie leads an all-star group featuring Kit Downes (piano), Ruth Goller (bass) and James Maddren (drums).

CHRIS INGHAM QUARTET: (Dereham Golf Club, 8pm, £12. Details: www.derehamjazzsociety.co.uk) Showcasing tracks from a new CD Dudley, an album of Dudley Moore’s 1960s jazz, with Chris Ingham (piano), Paul Higgs (trumpet), Owen Morgan (bass) and George Double (drums).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, April 28

PETE OXLEY/NIC MEIER: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) A world-class guitar duo blending Peter Oxley’s sophisticated English pastoralism with Nic Meier’s fiery exotic sensibility; a fascinating fusion conjuring entire worlds.