Improvised musical comedy at its finest

The critically acclaimed improvisational frontrunner Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is being staged at 7.30pm on January 21 at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds.

Fresh from their 2016 Olivier Award Winning West End debut at the Apollo Theatre, The Showstoppers are looking to make 2017 their best year yet one new musical at a time.

No two nights are ever the same as The Showstoppers take audience suggestions and then spin a brand new comedy musical out of thin air - stories, characters, tunes, lyrics, dances, harmonies and all - with unpredictable and hilarious results.

If you’ve thought improv looked difficult before, try doing it in time (and tune) to music!

Having grown since 2008 to become the UK’s most acclaimed and in-demand musical improvisers, The Showstoppers have become a must-see staple of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

With four West End seasons and an acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series to their name, they have also taken their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity around the globe, picking up accolades and awards including The Times Best of the Fringe, Mervyn Stutter’s Spirit Of The Fringe Award and nominations for Chortle Best Music Or Variety Act, MTM Best Production Award and MTM Judges’ Discretionary Award.

For tickets call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.