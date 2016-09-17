Guitar virtuosos team up for Bury St Edmunds concert

Two of Europe’s finest guitarists, Lulo Reinhardt and André Krengel, will be performing together at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm.

Lulo comes from a lineage peppered throughout with highly talented musicians, he is the nephew of the gypsy violin master Shnuckenack Reinhardt and the grand-nephew of jazz legend Django Reinhardt - the world famous gypsy guitarist who, with violinist Stephane Grappelli and their Hot Club de France, created an entirely new way of playing jazz in the 1930s and 1940s.

Lulo was taught guitar at the age of five by his father and by 12-years-old he was playing with the Mike Reinhardt Sextet, a formation entirely dedicated to the gypsy swing of Django Reinhardt.

Lulo represents one of the most unique voices in gypsy-jazz music today.

He has developed the wonderful rhythmic and melodic music of his heritage by adding Latin swing and flamenco rhythms to create a unique and dynamic combination of musical styles and emotions and soft sounds.

André Krengel’s first international gigs were in Spain and the south of France and he has toured the USA with Leon Wilkinson and the new Lynnard Skynnard and jammed with musicians from the Miami Latin and Cuban music-scenes.

His versatility and virtuosity means he can switch between styles and cultures without losing his unique panache.

Tickets are £17. For more information, or to book, call 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk.