Fund-raising concert for Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

The Choir of Clare College is performing at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds on August 31.

The concert is a Theatre Royal Friends fund-raising event to support the Theatre Royal.

This visit to Bury St Edmunds to perform a programme of choral works spanning the centuries under the direction of Graham Ross is guaranteed to delight.

English work by Byrd and Purcell sit alongside Bach’s motet Der Geist Hilft and Heinrich Schütz’s double-choir Magnificat, with 20th Century works of the Anglican choral repertoire by Holst, Harris, Bainton, Vaughan Williams and Tippett, including Benjamin Britten’s A Hymn to St Cecilia.

The programme concludes with Gershwin’s Summertime, a sumptuous arrangement of Nobody Does It Better and Ward Swingle’s popular Country Dances.

The Times newspaper described this choir as creating ‘music to transform your life.’

As well as regular tickets, there are a limited number of £30 tickets available. These include front row pew seats and a pre-concert drinks reception with the conductor at 6.30pm.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.