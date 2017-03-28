Find out what Thetford Forest has to offer at Discovery Day

There will be something suitable for all the family at the High Lodge Discovery Day at Thetford Forest on April 2.

The day is supported by the Friends of Thetford Forest and gives visitors the chance to see what the forest has to offer.

You can find out how timber is produced, see a harvesting machine close-up and meet one of thee wildlife rangers who will be talking about deer in the forest.

In addition, TIMBER, the Mountain Bike volunteers will have all the amazing Forestry Commission machinery that the group use to develop and maintain the mountain bike trails.

The Music Arts Project will have craft and music activities on offer.

There will be pay and play sessions with Lookout Archery, Battlefield Live, Breck Treks pony rides, Back to Wilderness bush craft and Funfaces and Hair. Cash only

Go Ape! will be giving 10 per cent off tree top adventure and forest segways (pre-bookings only).

Also there on the day will be the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and green woodworkers Simon Lamb and Chris Perkins who will be demonstrating traditional crafts.

There’s plenty to entertain all the family so get down to High Lodge between 10am and 4pm and discover what makes Thetford Forest so special.

Discovery Day is supported by the Friends of Thetford Forest. Normal site entry charges apply.