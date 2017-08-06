Festival to bring a flair for folk

Have your say

The FolkEast Festival returns to the glorious 300-acre Suffolk estate of 16th century Glemham Hall.

The FolkEast Festival returns to the glorious 300-acre Suffolk estate of 16th century Glemham Hall.

The three day festival will run on August 18, 19 and 20

In its sixth year, the event will be packing a punch with an eclectic line up of folk and world music acts.

One highlight is Slovenian cult folk band Terrafolk (pictured), who have not been seen in the UK for a decade but will be appearing on the opening night at this year’s festival.

Once described as “folk rebels with punk attitude” the quartet comprises of Danijel Cerne on guitar, An Cerne on flute, Irish whistles and violin, Barja Drbovsek on violin, double bass and ukulele and Botan Cvetreznik on violin.

Elsewhere the quirkiness that sets this event from other music festivals continues with the return of Gardeners’ Cornered – FolkEast’s answer to Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time.

For tickets or more details go to www.folkeast.co.uk