Cast announced for Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal’s production of Northanger Abbey

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has announced the cast for its 2017 national tour of Northanger Abbey, which gets underway at the theatre with a run from February 2 to 11.

Emma Ballantine, Eva Feiler, Jonathan Hansler, Harry Livingstone, Joe Parker, Annabelle Terry, Hilary Tones and Joseph Tweedale make up the cast and are due to begin rehearsals this January in Bury St Edmunds.

They are ably supported by the creative team, designer Dawn Allsopp, lighting designer Mark Dymock, composer Matt Bugg, movement director Julia Cave, production manager Andy Stubbs, deputy stage manager Sam Craven, and assistant stage manager Anna Jenkins.

Tim Luscombe’s innovative adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel sees the book, The Mysteries of Udolpho, come to life within the play.

Northanger Abbey will be directed by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds’ director Karen Simpson.

Karen said: “I love Jane Austen and Northanger Abbey is one of my favourites.

“This adaptation is really playful and enables us to have real theatrical fun as we set the social whirl of Bath against the Gothic drama of The Mysteries of Udolpho.

“The characters are still so fresh and vibrant today.”

It will then embark on a national tour visiting Lichfield Garrick Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre, Georgian Theatre Richmond, Haymarket Theatre, Basingstoke, Theatre Clwyd, Theatre Royal Windsor, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Derby Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre and finishing its tour at The Dukes Lancaster in May.

Northanger Abbey has been sponsored by Bury St Edmunds Audi and St Edmundsbury Financial Services and is kindly supported by The Williams Charitable Trust.

For tickets call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org