Vintage popular music revived in Bury St Edmunds show

Described as ‘the best rock and roll show on the road,’ That’ll Be The Day is coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds at 7.30pm on August 20.

The show’s performers entertain with classic hits from the 1950’s, 60’s, 70’s & 80s plus more hilarious comedy!

That'll Be The Day; Petula Clark. Picture: Pembrokeshire Photogrpahy

Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980’s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early 1990’s.

Now it performs over 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK. Trevor Payne (who first created the show back in 1986) still directs, produces and stars in the production today.

Complete with stunning costumes and incredible live music performances, That’ll Be The Day is the golden age of popular music…revived!

Tickets are £24.50, call the box office on 01284 758000 or see www.theapex.co.uk for more details.