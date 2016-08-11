Take a rock and roller coaster ride through a life spent in music, and on the front lines of some of the world’s most extreme and dangerous countries.

Broadcaster and journalist Andy Kershaw brings his one-man show, The Adventures of Andy Kershaw to The Apex on September 4.

After promoting major rock gigs at Leeds University, Andy was Billy Bragg’s driver and roadie before going on to present Whistle Test and Live Aid for the BBC. A passionate music enthusiast, he is a man with an obsessive curiosity about the world.

Over a 25-year career, he has worked for the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen, shared an office with John Peel for 12 years, hosted a BBC radio show pioneering extraordinary music from all over the world, and has amassed a record collection that weighs more than seven tons.

He is also a serious foreign correspondent for BBC Radio News, Radio 4’s ‘From Your Own Correspondent’, and for The Observer, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph.

He has reported from three civil wars and one volcanic eruption, and from some of the world’s most dangerous and secretive countries, including Iraq, Sierra Leone, North Korea, Angola and Haiti.

Andy was one of very few journalists to be an eyewitness to the Rwanda genocide. Andy has also won more Sony Radio awards than any other broadcaster.

Described by Stephen Fry as ‘the finest British broadcaster bar none’, Andy is a regular reporter for BBC1’s The One Show.

Fascinating and often hilarious, Adventures with Andy Kershaw propels you through his life with a sense of moment‐by‐moment aliveness, outrage, wit, exuberance and searing honesty.

This two hour audio-visual presentation has become a hugely successful highlight of many literary festivals - including a sold-out appearance at Hay on Wye.

