Open auditions for new Sudbury Dramatic Society play

Sudbury Dramatic Society have had cancel their November Quay Theatre production of Heartbreak House due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, SDS director Belinda Hasler will be directing Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton, originally scheduled for March 2017, from the November 1 to 5 at The Quay.

Belinda is looking for a cast of two men and three women and will be holding Open Auditions for Gaslight at The Quay Theatre on Monday, August 15 at 7.30pm.

Rehearsals will start very soon after the play is cast.

Gaslight is a classic Victorian thriller which was first produced in 1938. Jack Manningham is slowly, deliberately driving his wife, Bella, insane.

Help arrives in the form of a former detective, Rough, who believes Manningham to be a thief and murderer.

Aided by Bella, Rough proves Manningham’s true identity and finally Bella achieves a few moments of sweet revenge.

As well as the main parts there are parts for a flirty Maid with a spring her step who lightens the sombre mood of the play, and the smaller part of the motherly housekeeper worried about her mistress.

Anyone interested is welcome to audition but on being cast will be required to join Sudbury Dramatic Society.

Scripts are available from the Quay Box Office for short term loan along with more details about the audition pieces.