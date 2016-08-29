Laughs galore at the Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich

Duke’s Comedy Club at The Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich presents some of the finest comedians from the UK on September 9.
These include the bawdy and brilliant, Vikki Stone - one of the finest musical comedians on the UK circuit today, rising star Simon Fielder, the king of quirky and fast becoming a star of stand up, and comedy magician Neil Henry who was one of the stand out acts of last year’s Edinburgh Festival and is a YouTube sensation after proposing to his girlfriend onstage.
Tickets can be booked through the tickets sales team by calling 01473 295900 or by booking online at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk.
