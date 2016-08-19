John Buchan’s classic thriller to be staged at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

Fresh from their successful Summer season at Aldeburgh and Southwold, Suffolk Summer Theatre visit the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds between September 6 -10 with their fun-filled production of The 39 Steps.

For the first time these two Suffolk based Theatrical institutions join together to present the rippingest of ripping yarns.

Recently returned from the colonies, Richard Hannay is terribly bored.

In need of something entirely pointless to do, he goes to the theatre! From this innocuous beginning, Hannay is plunged into adventure involving the stupendous Mr Memory, an exotic female spy, the sinister Professor Jordan and an array of heavies.

The thrilling film by Alfred Hitchcock from the story by John Buchan is made larger-than-life on stage courtesy of a cast of thousands… and four actors!

The show features local actor Joe Leat (Eastern Angles, Common Ground Theatre Company), he returns to the Theatre Royal after recently appearing in Breathing the Blue (2016) and The Count of Monte Cristo (2015).

The ensemble cast is completed by Simon Stanhope, Amy Christina Murray and Clive Flint.

The play originates from the pens of writers Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon who came up with the idea of staging the whole adventure with just four actors and a lot of ingenuity.

First produced at the Georgian Theatre, Richmond, North Yorkshire, it became an instant success and subsequently toured the UK.

The 39 Steps has been adapted by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon by arrangement of Fiery Angel LTD.