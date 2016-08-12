Haverhill band’s debut album is upbeat and stylish

Signals, the debut album by Dale Bennett and the Incidentals doesn’t seem to fit easily into any specific genre of music - but for me that can only be a good thing.

Vocalist and keyboard player Dale, from Haverhill, has written the songs himself, but none of them would work as well as they do without the terrific input of The Incidentals, aka lead Guitarist Alex Coombes, Jack Sunaway on bass, Michael Pullman on acoustic guitar and Luke Andrews on drums.

The album, which is released on Saturday, August 13, benefits from the harmonising of not just the vocals, but the blending together of everything that each band member brings to every song.

The upbeat nature of the opening tune, Breaking Out, and the way in which it picks up the tempo just when you think it’s time to relax, sets the tone for the rest of the album’s nine songs.

Dale’s charismatic vocal power is prevalent throughout, but songs like Love You From Afar don’t allow him to dominate, as its balladic style is enhanced by the vocal harmonising between him and the rest of the band - there is even a rap sequence thrown in.

Inbetween Love has a bit of Buble swagger about it and includes a few fantastic riffs, never letting you settle into complacency and always keeping your musical senses intrigued.

Just a Little sweeps you along on a musical wave while the foot tapping intro, strong beats and faster vocals on Keep You Close, provide more evidence that Dale’s songwriting has matured since he released his first album, Make My Own Breaks, as a solo artist in 2013.

Two of his signature tunes from that collection of songs, Goodbye and Stay Away, have been reborn on this album and having once just been centred on vocals and keyboard, now have much more of a band sound.

The band is developing a name for itself and this album shows us why - and that they deserve all the breaks they can get.