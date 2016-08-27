Adrian Mole author’s play all set for Sudbury’s Quay Theatre

Comedy and pathos go hand in hand in the next production from Sudbury Dramatic Society, Bazaar and Rummage by Sue Townsend.

The play is on at 7.45pm at The Quay Theatre in Sudbury from Tuesday, September 6 to Saturday 10th.

Sue Townsend, author of the very popular Adrian Mole books, has crafted the funny and moving story of three severely agoraphobic women who, as part of a self-help group who have never met, have left their homes for the first time in years, and made it to a London church hall to run a rummage sale, organised by trainee social worker Fliss and ex-agoraphobic volunteer Gwenda.

She is helped and hindered by ex-professional singer Katrina, obsessive cleaner Isabel, loud-mouthed Margaret and Fliss, not to mention a nervous policewoman.

As the afternoon progresses, the distinction between the carers and the cared for becomes less and less clear.

But by the time they all leave it is apparent that although their agoraphobia is by no means cured but they have at least made a start.

SDS director Jon Scripps says of his all female cast: “I have watched my cast grow in confidence each week and have enjoyed watching their characters come through.

“I am looking forward to sharing our enjoyment of Bazaar and Rummage with the audience.”

Bazaar and Rummage was first staged in 1982 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, London.

The SDS Quay Theatre production is set very firmly in the 1980s but audiences need to note that it contains some strong language and adult humour.

Tickets for Bazaar and Rummage are on sale now from The Quay Theatre box office on 01787 374745 or online at www.quaysudbury.com.