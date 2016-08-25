Delicious treats on offer at Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival

Foodies can look forward to two days of treats over the bank holiday weekend as Ourburystedmunds serves up its annual food and drink festival.

The free event – now in its fifth year – has become an annual favourite in the town and gets underway on Sunday when Galton Blackiston, from North Norfolk’s Michelin-starred Morston Hall, is the special guest.

On Monday, James Tanner will be in the Aga Rangemaster theatre kitchen outside Moyses Hall on Cornhill.

Business Improvement District (BID ) organisation Ourburystedmunds chief executive Mard Cordell said: “This weekend celebrates food and drink and the very best of what’s on offer on our doorstep in and around Bury St Edmunds to international cuisine.”

There will be stalls selling all kinds of food and drink, the ever-popular Ourburystedmunds beach and a new attraction this year will be the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the grounds of the Cathedral, offering Alice in Wonderland-themed drop-in family activities.

For youngsters, there will be a range of activities in and around town. Visit: www.ourburystedmunds.com/foodanddrinkfestival for more information.