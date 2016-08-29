Bury St Edmunds firm add ‘Treat’ to 2016 colour dash

Employees from Bury St Edmunds-based manufacturing firm Treatt are gearing up to get messy at this year’s East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Bury Colour Dash.

The company have sponsored a paint station around the 5km course for the EACH Colour Dash, which takes place on Sunday, September 11, at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds.

The dash is returning to the town for a second year after its huge success in 2015.

Tracey Morris from Treatt, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting this fun event being run by such a worthy cause.

We have supported EACH in the past because we all know what wonderful work they do with families in our local community.

We’re all really looking forward to the day, helping the runners enjoy their day and getting messy.”

Hannah Walker, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: “We’re so pleased to have Treatt on board as a team of colour pirates.

“They are great supporters of EACH and we are so grateful for their continued support.

“We still have some tickets available so if you haven’t already booked please come along to join in the fun.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the region and supports their families.

For both families accessing care, and those who have been bereaved, EACH is a lifeline at an unimaginably difficult time.

To book your tickets on the colour dash, visit www.each.org.uk/colour-dashes or call 01473 276196.