Youngsters defeat Easton to win County Cup

Despite heavy rainfall earlier in the week making runs hard to come by, Mildenhall Under-13s overcame their Easton counterparts to triumph in the County Cup final.

Batting first at Wamil Way, Mildenhall found it tough going, struggling to put any more than four runs an over on the board.

Openers Ollie Gallop (22) and Connor Cobbold (13) were their side’s top scorers, while Luke Ellis, Hugo Elliott and Harry Parker all chipped in as the total rose slowly.

Casey Feehan and Alex Tucker added eight vital runs off the last over for a total of 97-6.

Defending their total, Mildenhall’s bowling line-up put an early stranglehold on the Easton batsmen.

Mo Ubaid was the pick of the Mildenhall bowlers and he got the ball rolling with the first wicket, before going on to take three more.

The Easton challenge was spearheaded by their skipper Francis-Smith and his knock of 30, but under the competition’s rules he had to retire at that point.

After that, Mildenhall fielded well and with Tucker going on to take two wickets, Easton were limited to 69-8, leaving them 27 runs short of their victory target.