Young Kemp eyes  place in the final

Drew Kemp is confident he can put in another big shift at reserve and help move the Mildenhall Fen Tigers a step closer to the final of the National League Knock Out Cup.

The 15-year-old will come in at number seven for the opening leg of the Fen Tigers’ semi-final clash with the Belle Vue Colts at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Having scored a paid 12 total on his last outing for the West Row based outfit against the Cradley Heathens in the league Kemp hopes it is a case of more of the same.

“I feel like as long as I do the best I can it should be good enough to help Mildenhall win as we are a really good team especially at home,” said Kemp.

“It was a big confidence boost to get the points I did against Cradley. I’ve just got to do the same and just make sure I make the starts and keep going at it.”

Despite the visitors boasting recently crowned National League Riders Championship (NLRC) winner Dan Bewley among their ranks, Kemp is optimistic that the Fen Tigers can prevail over the two legs.

“I think if we can carry a big enough advantage over from the first leg I think we can go through,” said Kemp

“A 10-point lead would be nice to take up there and I think we will need at least that to go there.

“I am looking forward to riding at Belle Vue as I like the track there. It is a big track and it is all about getting the set up right to get the speed out of it.”

Although Kemp, who lifted the 500cc British Youth Championship last month, will also be in action for the Eastbourne Eagles over the course of the next few days he is aiming to put that experience to good use ahead of putting on the Fen Tigers’ jacket full time in 2018.

“I want to try and do as many meetings as possible to get a feel for what it will be like in the National League next year so I know what I am expecting rather than coming in with less experience,” added Kemp.

“It is a really good set up at Mildenhall with Kevin (Jolly), Phil (Kirk), Rob (Henry) and James (Easter).

“They have all been a big help and really supportive. It is a great help having people like that around you.”

Connor Mountain could be missing for the Fen Tigers, who will also face the Isle Of Wight in the league (4.45pm) on Sunday, after sustaining a meeting ending fall during their shortened 30-30 draw with the Stoke Potters on Saturday.

Should Mountain fail to pass a late fitness test the Fen Tigers will call on Lakeside Hammers star Ben Morley to deputise at number one.

n Jordan Jenkins and Jon Armstrong won two races each during this year’s National League Riders Championship meeting at Leicester, to finish sixth and eighth respectively.