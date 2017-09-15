Worlington’s Division One survival goes down to the season’s final day

Worlington’s Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One fate will come down to Saturday’s home clash with Haverhill (12pm).

A season that promised much with the addition of a number of new faces has descended into one of struggle for Richard Ford’s men.

Eleven defeats from 21 outings have seen Worlington slip to third from bottom — just eight points better off than their weekend opponents, who occupy one of two relegation spots heading into the encounter.

The loser of the fixture will be demoted down to Division Two, while should the game be abandoned due to wet weather, it will be Worlington that survive.

Worlington’s most recent fixture — away at Woolpit on Saturday — was cut short by the rain.

Half centuries from Craig Estlea (74) and Graham Ford (58), together with a useful contribution of 35 from Tom Newell, were the best efforts for Worlington.

Meanwhile, figures of 4-20 from Barry Collins made him the pick of the Woolpit bowlers.

Hosting Woolpit then reached 11 without loss when play was abandoned for the day following the heavy afternoon rain.

Worlington picked up 11 points from the encounter thanks to their exploits with the bat, but they will have been disappointed to learn that Haverhill had overcome Maldon.

Visiting Maldon racked 221-7 from their 40 overs, but this was chased down by Haverhill with 11 balls to spare, thanks largely to Anthony Phillips’ unbeaten knock of 128.

The home team eventually got over the line with six wickets in hand to set up a crucial last game of the season.