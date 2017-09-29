Worlington could still be relegated

Worlington Cricket Club could still face demotion from the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Champions Division One, with the league’s committee due to discuss their final game cancellation next week.

The final fixture of their season, a winner-takes-all match against Haverhill on September 16, was embroiled in controversy when it was called off for bad weather.

It was the only Division One game to be cancelled, although all games were affected by the weather, and resulted in Worly — who went into it eight points ahead — finishing in the last safe spot.

Haverhill have not made a formal appeal but said they had made the league aware of their concerns, by written statement. And it has now been confirmed that the situation will be discussed at the management committee meeting on Tuesday, October 3.

Steve Isaacs, the Championship results secretary, said: “A report from the umpires panel and from Worlington Cricket Club, have both been requested.”