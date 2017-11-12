World Youth Champion racer adds fifth title to belt

Finborough School pupil Louis Dutton has ended the 2017 racing season by winning his fifth major title of the year.

Dutton, 15, won all six races at the 2017 British Minibike Supercross to take the title at the International Dirt Bike show, held at Stoneleigh Park Coventry over the weekend.

The title completes an amazing year of racing for the youngster, who has become 2017 World Youth Champion, 2017 British Youth Champion, 2017 Supercross Champion and the British Minibike Champs rider of the year.

It means the teenager has won all available titles on a 125cc bike this season.

He now plans to pass on the youth reigns to the next generation to start competing at senior events in future and hopes to move up to 140cc bikes.

He said: “It felt really good, especially to win all of the titles.

“I’m really happy, it’s been a great year.

“And now I can’t wait to go into the adults competitions and get on a bigger bike.

“I feel like I have learnt everything I can at this level, winning everything sort of proves that I think. At school it’s great — my friends have congratulated me and the school are really happy too.

“It’s just been a great year, I just want next year to come quickly so I can try and win more.”

He also runs his own YouTube channel called LouisDuttonVlogs, which has over 21,000 subscribers and saw over 3.5 million views on his channel in the last 12 months.

Finborough headmaster Steven Clark said: “We are all exceptionally proud of Louis’ gargantuan achievement.

“It is quite exceptional to be shining so brightly on the world stage at such a young age, we undoubtedly have a major sporting star in the making.”