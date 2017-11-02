World Youth Champion racer adds another title to his belt

Finborough School pupil Louis Dutton has ended the 2017 racing season by winning his fifth major title of the year.

Dutton, 14, won all six races at the 2017 British Minibike Supercross to take the title at the International Dirt Bike show held at Stoneleigh Park Coventry over the weekend.

MULTIPLE CHAMPION: Louis has had a very successful season

The title completes an amazing year of racing for the youngster, who has become 2017 British Youth Champion, 2017 World Youth Champion, 2017 Supercross Champion and the British Minibike Champs rider of the year.

He also runs his own YouTube channel called LouisDuttonVlogs, which has over 21,000 subscribers and saw over 3.5 million views on his channel in the last 12 months.

Finborough headmaster Steven Clark said: "We are all exceptionally proud of Louis’ gargantuan achievement.

"It is quite exceptional to be shining so brightly on the world stage at such a young age, we undoubtedly have a major sporting star in the making."

For more, see next week's Bury Free Press.