Woolpit prove to have too much quality for visitors

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Woolpit (184-6) beat Halstead (182)

by four wickets

Woolpit won the toss and decided to field first, but Halstead opener Chris Huntingdon took the attack to the Woolpit bowlers to such an extent that when his opening partner was dismissed by Alex Jackson for just seven the score was already 73.

Hamish Fiddes trapped Huntingdon a few overs later for 66 and Adie Starling — promoted from the second team — continued the form he had shown for them by taking the next three wickets quickly to reduce the visitors to 112-5.

Nathan Crudelli and Chris Wells then whittled out the rest of the batting with Halstead bowled out in the last over for 182.

Woolpit’s reply struggled at the start with Jack Rowett, James Deeley and Will Parker all dismissed cheaply to leave Woolpit on 44-3.

However, Crudelli and Jackson then combined to help get their side over the line ahead of Saturday’s trip to Maldon (12pm).

n In Division Three, Woolpit II (43) were thrashed by 126 runs against Long Melford (169).

n In Division Seven, a second-wicket stand of 140 between Ben Gale (67) and Harry Bureau (84) helped Woolpit III (238-6) to a four-wicket win at Melton St Audrys (237-7).

n In Division Nine West, Woolpit IV (150-7) lost to Bardwell (239-9) by 89 runs.

n Woolpit Ladies (113-3) beat Thriplow Ladies (112) by seven wickets with Candy Cornelius scoring an unbeaten 54 alongside Sophie Uttridge, who added 35 runs.