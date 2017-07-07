Woolpit lose to a Hadleigh team on a four-match winning streak

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Woolpit (180) lost to Hadleigh (189-7)

by nine runs

Woolpit suffered defeat in a tight, low scoring game — to record their fifth defeat of the season.

The match started well for the home side, with Will Parker removing Ashley Clark with the first ball of the game and Brock Price bowled out in the second over, leaving the visitors in deep trouble at 4-2.

Woolpit started to repair the damage, but struggled to pick up the run rate. Josh Davey hit the visitor best of 74, alongside a quickfire 34 from Wallis to take the Hadleigh score to 189-7 from their 50 overs. Nathan Crudelli finished with figures of 3-3.

In reply, Parker and Jack Rowett started steadily before Rowett was trapped lbw with the score on 50. Only Crudelli (35) hung around, but when he was out the tail were given too much to do.

With 14 required from the last over, Chris Wells hit a four from the first ball, but was out the ball after, leaving Woolpit nine runs short.

n In Division Three Bury St Edmunds II (90) lost to Woolpit II (169-9). Woolpit’s highest score was Alex Packer’s 29.

Bury’s reply was destroyed by Adie Starling who took 5-19 in 12 overs. Packer, Rob Gibson and two run outs finished off Bury for a 79-run win.

n In Division Seven, Worlingworth 171-1 beat Woolpit III (169-9) by nine wickets. Trevor Haynes 40, Adie Bullett 37 and Chris Daniel 30.

n In Division Nine West, Lakenheath II were held to 147-8 against Woolpit IV (139) who were bowled out eight runs short of their target.

n On Sunday in Hunts County Bats League Division One Woolpit I (213-7) beat Acton (211-6) by three wickets. James Deeley was dismissed for 57, Matt Angell (58 no), Adam Coombes (25) and Will West (11 no) ensured the victory.

n In Division Four, Woolpit II (109-4) beat Earl Stonham (108). Eight Woolpit bowlers shared the wickets. Jake Swinburne (26) and Gerry Artindale (20) set them on track and Rob Jack (21 no) saw them with six to spare.