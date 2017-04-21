Woolpit looking to rediscover love for the game in Division One

New Woolpit captain Will Parker is determined to inject some enjoyment back into the club after last season’s relegation from the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier Cricket League, writes Liam Apicella.

The 2016 campaign was one to be endured rather than enjoyed for the senior side at Rectory Lane as they only mustered three victories on their way to finishing bottom of the table.

A season in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division One awaits, but rather than demand an immediate return to the top flight, Parker is more concerned with lifting the gloom that descended last year.

“I would not say we are desperate to go up this year,” revealed the skipper, who has replaced Worlington-bound Craig Estlea in the role.

“What I want to see is everyone enjoying their cricket again.

“A lot of the players become quite disillusioned last year and it was not always a fun place to be.

“The problem was we got to the Premier League quickly and the club could not catch up with the team.

“We will obviously be going out to win every game, but it is also important to see some smiles on faces.”

As well as seeing Estlea head for pastures new, Parker has also confirmed the departures of Ben Cooper,Michael Rippon and Alex Oxley, the latter of whom has remained in the Premier League with neighbouring Bury St Edmunds.

Nevertheless, Parker is still confident there is enough quality in the squad to produce a decent season, particularly with the additions of Australian opening bowler Nathan Crudeli and former Ipswich batsman Jack Rowett.

“We are not quite sure of the standard of Division One, but we should have enough to be looking at finishing in the top three or four,” added Parker.

“Nathan and Jack are good additions to the squad and I am sure they will settle in fine.”

Woolpit begin their campaign tomorrow with a home encounter against Witham (12pm).

The Essex side finished third last season.