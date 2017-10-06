Wolfpack run in host of tries in big win

NATIONAL LEAGUE

TWO SOUTH

Bury St Edmunds 48

Wimbledon 23

Bury St Edmunds RUFC recorded another impressive victory over Wimbledon on Saturday, as they found their try-scoring form.

The home side scored another seven-try haul, following up on the seven they scored away to Barnstaple the week earlier.

The comfortable victory also saw them collect a second bonus point of their league campaign so far — awarded to any side that scores four or more tries.

Dwayne Corcoran scored an incredible four tries to rightly grab the headlines, but his try-scoring exploits were built on the back of some fine forward performances.

Wimbledon, already missing key players, were dealt a further blow when lock Andy Hore was injured at the first line out — but Bury were in no mood to show the newly-promoted visitors any sympathy.

An early penalty for the Wombles was quickly cancelled out by the first of Corcoran’s first-half hat-trick of tries.

And, following the restart, Bury immediately scored again. Will Scholes was allowed to race 30 metres unchallenged to start a move which eventually led to Corcoran scoring again.

Wimbledon battled back bravely, but their attack lacked the creativity to break the Bury defence down and all they had to show for a long period of possession was another penalty.

Corcoran sent Bury into the break 22-6 up as he reacted to a Wimbledon fumble quickest and ran in.

With the team targeting a bonus point, they were surprised by a resurgent Wimbledon returning to the field for the second half.

After several phases, Kareem Swandells was driven over for the first of the Wombles’ two tries.

A conversion and penalty and suddenly Bury found themselves within reach at 22-16. But they responded well, sending Liam McBride over first followed by Chris Lord.

A yellow card for Swandells led to an inevitable try, and Corcoran’s fourth, to extend the home side’s lead.

The final ten minutes saw Wimbledon trying to run the ball but tiredness and Bury’s dominance stopped a major comeback. Will Affleck scored the Wolfpack’s final try as he scampered over in the left corner.

Wimbledon deservedly scored the final try of the day after complacency by Bury was seized upon by winger Josh Christie to bring the final score to 48-23.

It is now four wins in a row for the Haberden-based team ahead of this Saturday’s away fixture to Redruth (3pm).

The Cornwall side are just three points below fifth-placed Bury in the league table and would overtake them with a win. But a win for the Wolfpack would create a buffer zone between fifth and sixth position, while also keeping them within touching distance of the top spot.