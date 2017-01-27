Wolfpack ready for must win encounter

With his side facing the prospect of a tough February, Gavin Hogg has conceded his Bury St Edmunds side have reached must win territory when they host Henley Hawks tomorrow.

Saturday’s defeat at London Irish Wild Geese, which followed a 22-8 reverse at the hands of Taunton Titans, has seen the gap between The Wolfpack and the National League Two South’s relegation zone cut to only seven points.

Next month Hogg’s men will take on leaders Chinnor and fourth-placed Redruth, which means only victory will do when the Hawks — two points below Bury — visit The GK IPA Haberden.

“Our February fixture list is tough, so the importance of the Henley game must be stressed,” said the director of rugby.

“We have a chance to put a bit of daylight between ourselves and the teams around us.

“We passed that opportunity up last weekend, so we cannot afford to do it again this time around.

“Last season we found ourselves in a similar position and come through it quite well. We know things can change quickly.”

Hogg continued: “But we cannot assume the same will happen this season.

“It is time we stopped talking the talk and produced out on the pitch.”

The home faithful will get their first glimpse of new signing Enzo Comin, who made his debut during the loss to Wild Geese.

The Argentine back row has joined Bury after a stint in Italy, and Hogg is backing the new recruit to have a big influence during his 18-month stay.

“We needed some strength in depth in that area of the pitch and Enzo will provide that,” added Hogg.

“He started at number eight and showed us all what he can do.

“He has signed a contract for a year and half and that is exciting for all of us. I am sure he will become a big player.”

Matt Edison will come back into the squad after missing the previous match with work commitments, but Ben Turner is suspended.