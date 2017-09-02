Wolfpack decimated by team playing their first ever game in National 2 South League

Bury St Edmunds RUFC were convincingly beaten at home by 17-50 at the hands of league newcomer Tonbridge Juddians.

It had started so positively for the home team who have said they are targeting promotion this season, but a failure to capitalise on early opportunities opened the door for the visitors.

PLENTY OF POSSESSION: Bury saw plenty of the ball in both halves but did not make the most of the gaps

And they gladly walked through it on their way to scoring seven tries.

It began, however, with the Judds on the back foot, as they soaked up more than 10 minutes of pressure from the Wolfpack - who did not score any points for their opening efforts.

And then came the first score on the 14th minute, when Tonbridge blasted forward with their pack.

The extra points were added by their kicker, who only missed one during his fantastic display of goal kicking.

Tonbridge scored another just four minutes later, with the missed conversion to leave the Wolfpack reeling at 0-12.

And it got worse