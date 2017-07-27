Westley makes 25 on England debut

Tom Westley was dismissed for 25 runs on his Test debut for England at The Kia Oval this afternoon.

The Mildenhall and Essex batsman was called-up to the squad for the third Test against South Africa on the back of his performances in the County Championship this season.

And, despite batting at number three, the 28-year-old was thrown into the Test arena early on as opener Keaton Jennings fell to the bowling of Vernon Philander for a duck.

Alongside his Essex team-mate Alastair Cook, Westley went on to hit five fours before he edged a Chris Morris delivery through to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the slips.

That left England on 64/2 and at 4pm they had moved on to 140-4, with Cook (67) still at the crease.