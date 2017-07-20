VIDEO: New Bury St Edmunds RUFC coach gives his first interviews

Former Leicester Tigers and British and Irish Lions centre Ollie Smith has been addressing the media for the first time in his new role as Bury St Edmunds head coach.

The Bury Free Press was first to reveal the surprise news that ex-Northampton Saints player Jon Clarke had left the west Suffolk club without having taken charge of a game - with former Esther Championship coach Smith replacing him.

NEW SURROUNDINGS: Ollie Smith poses for the media at The Greene King IPA Haberden after becoming Bury St Edmonds' new head coach

The 34-year-old already has six years of coaching experience behind him, having had to retire from a professional career which also saw him play for Montpellier and Harlequins, at 28 through injury.

Smith explains in our video interview how he expects the group of players already at his disposal to surpass last season's 11th place finish and how he will not be abandoning Bury's core established players in his recruitment drive.

* For the thoughts of performance director Terry Sands on how he came to select Smith, don't miss tomorrow's Bury Free Press print edition.