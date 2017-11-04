VIDEO: Mat Edison on Bury St Edmunds 37 Clifton 19

Number 8 Mat Edison said the crowd noise under the newly-roofed stand made a big impact in this afternoon's home win over Clifton.

The Wolfpack made it three straight wins in National League Two South after a largely turgid affair against a Clifton side who tried to use their bigger pack to stifle Bury's attacking flair in the backs.

As a result, 12th place Clifton had more territory and ball in the first period, but it was Bury who used it better and were 18-7 ahead at the interval.

After two successful Fraser Honey penalties, tries followed from debutant Tristan King (25') and Dwayne Corcoran (33') before a pushover score from the hosts on the stroke of half-time reduced the deficit.

Bury were able to release their backs better in the second period, with full-back Chris Lord dancing around tackles in an outstanding solo effort from the halfway line for their third try,

Clifton pulled one back before Bury's bonus point score arrived 11 minutes from time via replacement Chris Snelling for 32-12.

Bury St Edmunds players celebrate one of their five tries Picture: Mecha Morton

Another fine run by Lord capped off a pleasing afternoon for the home crowd, estimated at around 300-350, who were utilising the new stand with the roof on for the first time.

For more reaction and a preview to Henley Hawks next weekend, see Friday's Bury Free Press.