VIDEO: Gavin Hogg on Bury RUFC’s opening day win

Bury St Edmunds’ director of rugby Gavin Hogg revealed his delight at his side’s defending following their 30-10 win against Clifton at the Haberden on Saturday.

The Wolfpack got their second season in National League Two South off to a winning start against the West Country side with all their three tries, from new signings Micheal Mellett and Darren Gillespie, as well as Sam Bixby, coming in the first half.

Bury were then made to soak up the pressure from the visitors, who only managed one in reply, after the restart.

And it was the rearguard display which particularly pleased Hogg on the opening day.

