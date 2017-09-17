VIDEO: Bury St Edmunds coach on Old Redcliffians victory

Ollie Smith said his Bury St Edmunds side made Saturday's 28-20 home win over basement side Old Redcliffians harder than it should have been, but was always confident they would break through a tiring defensive line late on to get what they needed.

The former Leicester Tigers England international oversaw his first victory at the Greene King IPA Haberden, having been given a rude awakening to life in National League Two South a fortnight beforehand.

The players come out at the Greene King IPA Haberden to face Old Redcliffians. Club officials are hopeful the new covered stand will be complete and open in time for Burt's next home game Picture: Russell Claydon

Newly-promoted Tonbridge Juddians had romped to a 50-17 win in Suffolk on the opening day, leading Smith to say his players were looking to repay the loyal home supporters at the first opportunity.

But, against another side who were playing a level lower last season, it was a far from vintage display from the new-look Bury side.

A turgid first half, with the ball largely held up in midfield, saw the lacklustre hosts made to pay in the last play, with Kieran Ward's try from a five metre lineout seeing them deservedly trail 13-6 at the break.

After captain for the day, Liam McBride, choose to slot over his third penalty from three attempts, instead of going for all seven points, Sam Hewick was carried over by good forward play for 20-9 to the visitors from Bristol, once the extras were added.

But with 23 minutes to play, Bury staged a comeback successfully, which began with Mark Kohler bursting through a gap and laying up for Sean Stapleton to ground, with McBride converting.

Just four points behind now, Bury edged ahead in the 63rd minute when Chris Snelling dived over after great footwork from full-back Chris Lord, McBride unable to land the kick from out wide.

The Wolfpack got more than a try clear on the scoreline with 10 minutes to play after Kohler ran a great line in for McBride to find him, with the captain making no mistake in front of the posts.

Old Redcliffians were unable to respond for at least a bonus point, having given too much too early in the contest, and Bury ensured they held firm to register back-to-back victories, following the 20-16 success at Broadstreet the previous weekend.

Bury: 15 Lord, 14 Snelling, 13 Kohler, 12 Rouse, 11 Corcoran, 10 McBride (c), 9 Navas, 1 Smith, 2 Bixby, 3 Brown, 4 Scholes, 5 Stanley, 6 Uru, 7 Stapleton, 8 Browne. Replacements: Coutts, Edison, Meyers, Harrison, Honey.