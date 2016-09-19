VIDEO: Bury rugby chief disappointed at no bonus point but happy with win

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Bury St Edmunds’ director of rugby Gavin Hogg gave his thoughts on Saturday’s 20-10 home win over Worthing to sports editor Russell Claydon, including the debuts of Jacob Bodkin and Connor O’Reilly.

The Wolfpack made it back-to-back home victories but after going in at the break 17-3 ahead, were made to defend their line for long periods of the second half.

Bury's director of rugby Gavin Hogg

The two tries, from Bodkin and Sam Sterling, were not added to, meaning Bury were unable to take a four-try bonus point for the second home game in a row.

It leaves Bury eighth in the National League Two South table having played three games.