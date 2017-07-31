VIDEO: Austrian kicking sensation becomes Wolfpack's 11th summer signing

The latest player signing for Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club arrives in Suffolk today, fresh from Vienna where he is known for being the the top points scorer for the Austrian national team.

Max Navas, who has 34 caps to his name, heads to the Greene King IPA Haberden ready to make the same impact in National League Two South under new head coach Ollie Smith.

It continues a hectic summer of transfer activity at the club, who under-performed in 11th place last season, with Navas bringing the total number of in-comings up to 11 since last season following on from seven signings being announced last week.

Navas, 26, who plays at scrum-half or full-back, has also represented Austria in the national 7s team.

He joins the Wolfpack from New Zealand where he has played for Utiku Old Boys RFC, competing in the Wanganui Premier Division. Prior to this he played for Austrian Premiership club Donau Wien for eight years.

He also had spells at Varsity College RFC and Sharks Academy in South Africa as well as at Premiership Club Berliner Rugby Club in Germany.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club

Navas' kicking attributes are evident on his YouTube show-reel and backed up by statistics, which show he converted more than 81 per cent of his kicks during the 2016 season.

Head coach Smith said: “Max is another excellent addition to the Wolfpack. An experienced player at premiership level in Europe, we look forward to him bringing his point scoring prowess to Bury.”

