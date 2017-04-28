Victory for Woolpit on return to Two Counties

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Woolpit (225-9) beat

Witham (201-8) by 24 runs

New skipper Will Parker decided to bat, but Woolpit were reduced to 32-4 before newcomer Nathan Crudelli and James Holmes (37) brought some solidity to the innings.

Alex Jackson continued the momentum before being out caught for 29. Crudelli was eventually out for 86, but had done a great job in taking his team to a respectable total.

Witham lost dangerman Jake Wakelin in the first over, leaving Goodwin and Glynn to build a partnership.

They took the score past 100 with some steady batting.

Glynn was eventually caught and bowled by Chris Wells, but Witham still looked set to reach their target as they made their way to 162-3.

But a tight spell of spin bowling from Hamish Fiddes and Wells slowed the scoring rate. Parker and Crudelli accounted for the middle order, Crudelli capping a fine debut with three wickets for 38.

n In Division Three, Woolpit II (231-5) beat Exning (230-7) by five wickets. Adie Starling with 3-52 off 13 overs was the pick of the Woolpit bowling.

A century partnership for the third wicket between Julian Bradwell, who made 63, and Marcus West (89no) set up the victory.

n Newly-formed Woolpit IV, making their debut in Division 9 West, scored 209-4 to beat Exning II (188) by 21 runs. Adam Coombes (44) and Chris Daniel (45) shared an opening partnership of 101. Will West (35no) and Oliver Melville Ross (34no) took the score past 200. After opener Judge was out for 95, Exning collapsed, Chris Gourley finishing off the tail with 4-19.

n Woolpit Sunday II (206-3) enjoyed a seven-wicket victory at Stowupland II (205) in the Hunts County Bats Suffolk League Division Four. Stowupland’s swift start was halted by Matt Angell, 3-25, and Kian Flanagan 2-9 off six overs. In reply, Anthony Barnes scored 63 and Nick Haynes 62.