Third straight win for Wolfpack but discipline concerns Smith

NATIONAL LEAGUE

TWO SOUTH

Bury St Edmunds 37

Clifton 19

Ollie Smith has warned his Bury St Edmunds side they cannot afford a repeat of the poor discipline displayed in Saturday’s 37-19 win over Clifton.

The hosts backed up Smith’s claims that they can mount a promotion challenge this season on the scoreboard with a third straight win.

But although pleased with the victory, which saw five home tries for a bonus point, head coach Smith was concerned with the three yellow cards they were on the receiving end of.

“All-round it was probably some of our better stuff, attacking-wise, but what massively let us down and will, guaranteed, be our undoing, was our discipline,” he reflected, ahead of tomorrow’s game at Henley Hawks (3pm), who ended Taunton Titans’ perfect start on Saturday in their own backyard (42-31).

“We scored some cracking tries, but will what we did be good enough when we come up against the sides we are going to come up against over the next few weeks?

“Potentially yes, from a rugby point-of-view but discipline-wise it won’t.

“We put too much pressure on ourselves.

“Some referees are like that, but we have to learn from that as we don’t want to be playing 30 minutes of a game with 14 players against teams like Chinnor, or against anyone.

“Thankfully we got away with it as we had some really good phases of defence, but it will be our undoing if we are not careful.”

Scrum-half Harry Anderson-Brown returned to the side following concussion, while Tristan King was handed his debut at openside flanker in the absence of unavailable Sean Stapleton.

Captain Liam McBride was the first to be sin-binned, for an illegal tackle, in the fifth minute, followed by Will Scholes, but a couple of Fraser Honey penalties in between put the hosts in command.

They then took advantage of Clifton being reduced to 14 with an unconverted try from King, following a lineout, in the right-hand corner.

Dwayne Corcoran’s quick counter run down the left, this time converted, made it 18-0 before Clifton’s strength in the pack saw them bag a pushover try from Andrew Chesters in front of the posts before the break for 18-7.

Bury were able to get the ball to their backs in the second half, leading to three more tries to wrap up the win.

First, Chris Lord weaved his way through from the half-way line, with Clifton hitting back a minute after Sam Bixby was carded for 25-12.

But with just over 10 minutes to play, club captain Chris Snelling finished a move involving swift hands in the right-hand corner for the 14 men to extend their lead again.

Another great run from full-back Lord made it 37-12 before Clifton broke through the middle for their third try to wrap-up the game.

On Saturday, the side travel to eighth-placed Henley (3pm).

Bury: 15 Lord, 14 Osborne, 13 Rouse, 12 McBride (c), 11 Corcoran, 10 Honey, 9 Anderson-Brown, 1 Collen, 2 Bixby, 3 Greco, 4 Scholes, 5 Switherbank, 6 King, 7 Mitchell, 8 Edison. Replacements: Uru, Silvestri, Coutts, Snelling, Harrison.

ChassisCab Man of The Match: Boyd Rouse