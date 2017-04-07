Thetford crowned league champs

Thetford wrapped up the Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One title by thrashing Beccles 96-5 on Saturday.

The result left Thetford 11 points clear of Wymondham in second with just one match left to play.

They conclude their league campaign tomorrow with a trip to Colchester III, who sit in ninth position (3pm).

n Elsewhere in the division, it appears Thurston will have to settle for a seventh-placed finish after their narrow 31-27 loss to Ipswich YM.

Thurston’s season ends tomorrow with a home tie against Woodbridge (3pm).

n Tenth-placed Bury St Edmunds III lost out 22-7 at home to Wymondham on Saturday.

Tomorrow, their campaign will finish with a trip to Crusaders in third (3pm).

n Mildenhall did not play at the weekend and will end their Division Two West season in seventh place.

n In London League Three North East, Stowmarket tightened their grip on fifth position with a 45-12 home victory over Upminster.

A trip to East London tomorrow represents their final match of the 2016/17 season.

n On Sunday, Stowmarket Rugby Club hosted a friendly encounter between Eastern Counties Ladies and their Essex counterparts.

The match provided the players with their first opportunity to impress new head coach Aaron Swanborough, who took on the role earlier this year.

The Eastern Counties team edged the game 12-10, with tries coming courtesy of Georgie Lingham and Sophia John, one of which was converted by Annalise Allan.