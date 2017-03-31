Thetford a point away from glory after big win

Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One leaders Thetford recorded a convincing 82-24 victory from Saturday’s trip to Thurston.

The win has left Thetford 10 points clear of second-placed Wymondham with two matches left to play, from which they need just a point to secure the title.

Thurston, meanwhile, are in seventh and will not move from that position, regardless of their results over the next couple of weeks.

Tomorrow, Thetford host Beccles and Thurston travel to Ipswich YM (both 3pm).

n Elsewhere, Thurston II’s 31-14 win over Ipswich YM secured them top spot in Division Three South.

It is a first league title for the second team.

n Back in Division One, Bury St Edmunds III were beaten 27-12 by Wisbech.

Tomorrow, they play host to Wymondham (3pm).

n In Division Two West, Mildenhall were thrashed 88-24 by Cambridgeshire-based Cottenham Renegades.

n In London League Three North East, fifth-placed Stowmarket suffered a 93-3 defeat at the hands of league-leading Wanstead.

Tomorrow, Stow play host to Upminster, who currently occupy seventh position in the league standings (3pm).

n On Sunday, Stowmarket Rugby Club will host a friendly encounter between Eastern Counties Ladies and their Essex counterparts.

n On Saturday, former France captain and head coach Philippe Saint-Andre and other special guests will be running a coaching session at Finborough School.

The day will also double up as a taster event for the 2017 Tigres Rugby Academy.

The event starts at 9am and will run through until 12.30pm.