Table-topping rivals defeat Bury

Have your say

GIBBS DENLEY EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Sudbury (80-4) beat Bury St Edmunds (79) by six wickets

Playing away at league leaders Sudbury was always going to be a difficult fixture for bottom-placed Bury St Edmunds, but it was made even tougher by an unlucky toss.

Bury struggled to get into the

swing of things, as they lost by six wickets.

The toss was important as batting first was always going to be a disadvantage in the damp conditions.

But, at 34-0, Bury were doing well before both openers Dominic Manthorpe (16) and Ben Curran (14) fell and the visitors’ resistance crumbled.

Wickets then fell at regular intervals, with ex-Bury captain Tom Huggins doing a huge amount of damage with his accurate spin. As Sudbury’s main bowler, he took five wickets for 22 runs.

Mark Nunn (13) added runs for the final wicket with Sean Cooper (4 no) but only Daron Cruickshank (10) reached double figures for the visitors as they staggered to a 79-run total.

Bury took early wickets in the Sudbury reply, which has now returned to the 50-over format for the rest of the season.

Dominic Manthorpe was Bury’s best player, with the bat and ball, and bowled a good early spell to shake Sudbury’s confidence.

He took the wickets of Keelan Waldock (0 ) and Huggins (6) while Alistair Allchin had Suffolk captain Adam Mansfield — who had survived a big shout on zero — caught for 18.

It was a story of not enough runs scored, as Sudbury reached the 78 required with the loss of only four wickets.

It leaves Bury bottom of the table by 20 points and staring relegation in the face.

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, Division Three, Bury St Edmunds II (204-7) lost to Tuddenham (222-1) by 18 runs.

Bury won the toss and fielded first. Tuddenham scored an excellent 222-1 off their 45 overs, as Tom Curran claimed the only wicket.

Bury were always slightly behind the clock but came up agonisingly short with 204 for seven wickets. Stanton, Godden and Francis all made scores above 40.

n In Division Six, Bury St Edmunds III (180-5) beat Worlington II (178-8) by five wickets.

Bury chose to field first, limiting Worlington to 178-8. At 25 overs, the visitors were 106-2 and Bury bowled well to keep them to this total.

Sandeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 15 runs.

Ian Plumb hit a match winning 64 not out to ensure a five wicket win against second in the league Worlington.

n In Division Nine West, Bardwell (191) beat Bury St Edmunds IV (170-9) by 21 runs.

n Greene King Players of the Week: Ian Plumb, Simon Aldous, Sandeep Singh, Frank Stennett, Ben Curran, Alfie Marston and Josh Cantrell.