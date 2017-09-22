Summer is over and so is this year’s cricket — with plenty of excitement to wrap the season up

Batsman Graham Ford has said Worlington need to learn from their failings after taking their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship top flight status down to the final day.

A deluge of rain on Saturday played havoc with the final day of the season with the winner-stays-up survival shootout with Haverhill at Worlington not even seeing a ball bowled before it was called off by the umpire.

That ensured it was Haverhill who dropped down to Division Two, with Worlington having gone into the day eight points better off.

“It was not a very nice way to end the season and was a bit of an anti-climax in the end,” he said.

“We should not have taken it down to that, it should have been sorted a long time ago.

“We are working to reflect on our poor performances and we need to look to build for next year.”

He added: “We will bring a few fresh faces in and see what we can do. We are optimistic; getting mid-table is a must and that is what we will be looking to do.”

Final day cricket round-up

Another cricket season has finished, with poor weather unfortunately bringing it to a damp close — although that worked in some local team’s favour.

Worlington were the prime example, going into their final game against Haverhill just eight points above.

But the game was called off in the morning due to a waterlogged pitch — proving their salvation as they did not have to fight it out to retain their Two Counties Division One status.

Similarly, Bury St Edmunds ended up avoiding a final day battle, although this was not weather-related.

It was last week confirmed that no team would face relegation from the East Anglian Premier League, as no teams from the feeder leagues chose to take up the chance for promotion. Their final game, a home game against Cambridge Granta (204-7) was abandoned in the visitor’s 44th over. They still finished 21 points above bottom-placed Horsford and would not have been relegated.

Back to Division One, and Woolpit’s final game, an away trip to Hadleigh, was also abandoned mid-way through due to the rain — to see the team finish in a comfortable third place in Division One of the Two Counties Championship.

And in the EAPL, Mildenhall’s final match, a home game against Burwell, was abandoned — meaning the team were unable to catch the four point difference between the sides as they finished 9th in their first season at the new higher level.

Lakenheath, in Division Two of the Two Counties, saw their final fixture — a home match to Ipswich & East Suffolk — cancelled before play had begun. The side subsequently finished 19 points below them in the league, in 9th.

In Division Five, Stowmarket were denied victory by the weather at home to Witham, but gained just enough points to pip Eight Ash Green to the top spot.

The seconds finished fourth in Division Nine West when their match against Woolpit IV was abandoned.