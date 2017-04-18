Suffolk ready for season opener

Sudbury’s Adam Mansfield will lead Suffolk this weekend for the first time since being officially appointed as the county’s youngest captain.

The 25-year-old was confirmed as Suffolk’s 22nd permanent skipper last September in succession to Sudbury team-mate Tom Huggins, who has taken on a coaching role with Essex CCC.

Wicket-keeper Mansfield takes charge of the team for the county’s opening Unicorns Trophy one-day match against Hertfordshire on Sunday, April 23.

Suffolk have named a 12-man squad for the 50 overs-a-side fixture at North Mymms Cricket Club (11am).

Mansfield’s Sudbury team-mates Darren Batch and Ben Parker, who has joined the club this season from Hadleigh, are also included in the squad.

Ex-Essex batsman Jaik Mickleburgh, who will be playing as Suffolk’s professional this season, is poised to make his debut.

Darren Ironside, an all-rounder who plays for Essex League side Buckhurst Hill, is also included for the first time.

Suffolk squad: Darren Batch (Sudbury), Martyn Cull (Copdock & OI), Michael Comber (Frinton), Darren Ironside (Buckhurst Hill), Adam Mansfield (Sudbury), Dominic Manthorpe (Bury St Edmunds), Jaik Mickleburgh (Copdock & OI), Ben Parker (Sudbury), Tom Rash (Copdock & OI), Matt Salisbury, Jake Wakelin (Sudbury) and Matt Wareing (Copdock & OI).