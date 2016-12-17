Squad almost complete as Fen Tigers sign Verge

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers are now just one rider away from finalising their 2017 line-up following the arrival of Danno Verge.

Co-promoter Kevin Jolly swooped for the 20-year-old, who had a brief stint at the Mildenhall Stadium in 2013, after learning that he was no longer in the plans of the management team at Kent Kings.

“We are not alone in finding riders between those difficult four and five point averages hard to come by, so once I heard Danno was available I moved quickly,” said Jolly.

“He made a decent step forward last season and rode well on both visits to Mildenhall, he is a rider that is improving season on season and I see no reason why he cannot continue his upward curve with us in 2017.

“He will be moving out of reserve berths into the main body but I am confident this won’t faze him and he will deliver the goods.”

Meanwhile, British Under-21 finalist Verge added: “I would like to thank the management at Mildenhall for giving me the opportunity to ride for them in 2017.

“Mildenhall was actually one of the first teams I rode for back in 2013 when I did the last bit of the season for them.

“They made me feel welcome then as if I had been in the team from day one and are very professional in the way they treat you.

“Personally I would like to improve on my average by at least a point and half maybe two points. That’s a realistic goal and one I am looking to get too.

“I will go out in every race to win, and I feel with the team we have so far we can push for play-offs and some silverware.”

Verge has joined Jon Armstrong, Danny Halsey, Jordan Jenkins, Connor Mountain and Luke Ruddick in committing to the Fen Tigers for next year.