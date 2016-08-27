Rippon’s heroics in vain as Woolpit drop to bottom spot

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Woolpit 260-5

drew with Copdock 296-6

Woolpit are deep in trouble at the bottom of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League despite their weekend draw against Copdock.

With Horsford successfully winning their second successive league game at Frinton, the Norwich-based side relegated Woolpit to the bottom of the league standings.

Woolpit asked Copdock to bat and after a short rain delay were rewarded with the early wicket of Atkins, caught by Adie Starling off the bowling of Jon Steel. Cull and Northcote added a further 59, before Cull was caught by Jamie Holmes off Michael Rippon.

Northcote reached his 50 before also being caught by Holmes, this time off Hamish Fiddes.

Rippon accounted for Warn, Cawkwell and Rash but Copdock’s overseas player, Botha, remained undefeated and a seventh-wicket stand with Swallow took them to 296-6.

Rippon’s figures were 4-59.

Woolpit got off to a good start in reply, scoring 75 in 14 overs, before Will Parker was bowled by Beaumont for 25.

Fiddes and Rippon added another 92 runs before Fiddes was also bowled for 41.

Ben Cooper, Craig Estlea and James Holmes all fell cheaply trying to add quick runs, to leave Woolpit on 208-5 with 12 overs remaining.

Alex Oxley and Rippon played safe, ensuring maximum batting points and a draw, with Rippon ending on a superb 123 not out.

n In Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three, Brockley (216-7) beat Woolpit II (150) by 66 runs. Only Harry Gale with 35 and Tristan Blackledge with 30 made decent scores as Woolpit were bowled out for 150.

n In Division Seven, East Bergholt II (142) lost to Woolpit III (143-7) by 3 wickets.

Chris Daniel took 6-47 before Adie Bullett mastered the pitch to score 65.

n In Hunts County Bats Suffolk Cricket League Division Four, Woolpit Sunday II (204-7) beat Bardwell Sunday II (97) by 107 runs.

Woolpit recovered from 71-6 to post 204-7 thanks to 48 from Julian Bradwell and 67 not out from Craig Newcombe, his first-ever 50.