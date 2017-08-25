Relegation worries return for Heath after winning run of form is ended

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Lakenheath (83-9) lost to Ipswich (162)

by 79 runs

Lakenheath’s mini recent revival came to an end on Saturday as Ipswich ran out comfortable victors in their Division Two encounter.

Shane Leech’s men had given their survival chances a major shot in the arm over recent weeks with three straight victories.

That run had moved Lakenheath to within only five points of safety — a gap that has now been stretched to nine points following the weekend’s home defeat.

Batting first, the two Ipswich openers got the away side flying as they reached 90 before the first wicket fell.

The first of four run-outs accounted for the second wicket falling as Ed Garrard’s direct hit gave Mark Burch (3) no chance of making up his ground.

Opener Joe Rusby (33) succumbed to the bowling of Tim Milner (4-37), before a calamitous run out led to the fourth Ipswich wicket falling.

The late arriving Stuart Hammond went on to hold the innings together with a vital 35 to allow the visitors to post a below par score of 162.

However, the home team’s run chase was dealt a cruel blow as the first three wickets to fall were all victims of ‘playing on’.

With the score faltering on 19-3, only Dom Palmer battled on with a defiant 38 from 125.

With only two other batsman to scrape into double figures (Adam Horrex, 11 and Milner, 10) the Lakenheath innings came to a close on a rather paltry score of 83-9.

On Saturday, Lakenheath will look to return to winning ways on the Essex coast at Clacton (1pm).

Clacton head into the encounter in fourth position, having won 10 of their 18 outings in 2017.

When the two teams faced off earlier in the season, Palmer’s high-scoring knock of 55 was not enough to stop Lakenheath from slipping to a six-wicket defeat.

n In Division Three, Exning (101) suffered a 20-run loss at home against Wivenhoe II (121-8).

Daniel Baigent was the pick of the Exning bowlers, returning figures of 3-21 from his 10 overs, which included one maiden.

In reply, Seb Lawson top-scored for Exning with 31, while seven other batsmen failed to reach double figures.

Liam Fields, meanwhile, was the best home bowler, returning figures of 4-18 from seven overs.

The defeat has left Exning fourth-from-bottom in the table with a return of 200 points from 18 matches.

On Saturday, Exning travel to Halstead, who are currently two places below them in the standings (1pm).