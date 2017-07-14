Park: ‘Bury can still avoid relegation’

Bury St Edmunds’ cricket captain has warned that while times are not yet desperate, they have reached a difficult stage as they languish 40 points from safety in the East Anglian Premier League.

Ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Horsford (11am), Sean Park believes relegation is still avoidable for his side, who have recorded only one win so far this season.

But, to achieve safety, he knows the team need to win at least half of their 10 remaining fixtures.

“It’s obviously difficult times,” he said.

“But they’re not yet desperate — we still have a few weeks before that happens.

“It’s when you have to win five of your last six games or so, that’s when it gets really risky. We still have time to turn it round.

“Usually, six wins is enough to keep you safe so that’s what we’re now aiming for.

“This weekend is a massive one for us, they are near the bottom with us so it’s a chance to catch up.

“But, they won their last game and so will come to us on a high, whereas we’re obviously not.

“If we don’t get a win against Horsford we’re in trouble, as we have some tough opponents ahead.”

The skipper, who scored 124 in the team’s loss to Great Witchingham last Saturday, said a complete performance is needed to overcome their opponents.

“I’ve moved up to number three and that seemed to work but it’s no good if no-one comes with you,” he added.

“It’s not through a lack of trying but there’s a lot of luck involved and we’ve just not had any so far.

“We’re also a young team and we’re learning. We get on well but no-one enjoys losing so it’s hard to stay positive and keep your head up.

“We just need to keep plugging away and hopefully we can turn our season.

“I believe we have the talent and ability, with bat and ball, we just need a complete performance.”

Bury play their next two games at home, with Copdock & Old Ipswichian following Horsford, but Park said a home advantage only helps if you’re winning games there.

“It’s always nice to play at home, though, so we will make the most of our next two matches,” he said.

“Then it gets really tough, with both Sudbury and Swardeston ahead.”