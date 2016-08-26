Mildenhall Cycling and Fun Day takes place this weekend

West Row is gearing itself up for an influx of cyclists over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the Mildenhall Cycling and Fun Day taking place this Sunday.

This event replaces the Mildenhall Cycling Rally and is being held at the picturesque venue that surrounds the West Row Village Hall complex.

“The Rally was known throughout the UK’s cycling community as one of the best all-round cycling weekends that appealed to cyclists of all ages and especially families,” said Mark Burchett, the chairman of the organisers, Mildenhall Cycling Club.

“The one-day event is purely an interim measure allowing us to fully test the facilities at the new venue before we return to a three-day festival in 2017.”

As a prelude to the Cycling and Fun Day, a quiz night is being held on Saturday evening, where teams of up to six participants can enter.

The grass-track forms the centrepiece of the one-day event on Sunday, with a full day of racing planned from 10am, starting with the juvenile riders (under-16s) in the morning and then the seniors in the afternoon.

The highlight on track will be the British Cycling National 400m Championship, with the presentation of the medals at 3.30pm to be followed by a free to enter one-lap race for children.

There will also be a Watt Bike 250m Challenge for riders to test their speed, as well as regular traders from the Rally’s trade show on site.

A social ride for ladies starts at 10am and will include a cafe stop, while on the touring front there will be 57, 100, 160 and 200km rides organised by Cyclists Touring Club Suffolk.

A mega bouncy castle and face painting will also be there throughout the afternoon.

Entry is just £2 for adults and £1 for children and for more information go to www.mildenhallrally.org.uk