Opening day defeat for Bury as run chase falls short at home

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bury St Edmunds 202-8

lost to Great Witchingham

254-8 by 52 runs

Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club fell short in their run chase as they began their season with a 52-run defeat at home to Great Witchingham.

On a magnificent surface at the Victory Ground, Bury fielded three debutants and two returning players for their opening game in this year’s Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League.

Vice-captain Sean Cooper won the toss for the hosts and asked Great Witchingham to bat first in the hope of getting early wickets.

The bowling was accurate, but with little movement the visitors’ openers James Spellman and Sam Arthurton dug in — these two players have scored a large proportion of their team’s runs and so it again proved on Saturday.

The duo added 123 for the first wicket, before Arthurton was lbw to Mark Nunn for 47.

Spellman was then caught by wicket-keeper James Sturgeon for 76 with the score on 153, and the only other visitor to score significant runs was James Hale with 66, as wickets fell at regular intervals.

On his return to action, Bury’s Justin Bishop finished with 3-44, while Nunn (1-36) and Dominic Manthorpe (2-43) also took wickets, and Josh Cantrell (1-37) showed promise with seven overs of spin, as Great Witchingham ended their 50 overs on 254-8.

Bury did not make a great start to the run chase, losing two early wickets, while Bishop battled on before being caught for 40.

Cantrell made 32 and Alistair Allchin 36, with Nunn (21) and Cooper (25no) also contributing as the home team reached 202-8, but the victory target proved to be beyond them.

n Bury II (139-6) beat Wivenhoe II (136-8) by four wickets in their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three season opener.

Vivek and Hassam Dahar took two wickets each, and Glenford Boyce bowled five overs for no runs and a wicket, before Luke De Plooy (33), Alfie Marston (49) and Ben Whittaker (27) got Bury over the line.

n Josh Toon (57) and Marston (160) put on 182 for the first wicket, and Oliver Riddick took five wickets, as Bury Sunday (324-8) beat Battisford (124), while Bury Sunday II (188) were beaten by Risby (247).

n Greene King players of the week: Justin Bishop, Alfie Marston, Oliver Riddick and Josh Toon.