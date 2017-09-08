New-look Wolfpack suffer hefty home defeat at hands of visitors from Kent

Club captain Chris Snelling has slammed the performance of the Wolfpack in their opening day loss to league newcomer Tonbridge Juddians.

Bury St Edmunds RUFC were convincingly beaten at home 50-17 by a team who were playing in their first ever game in the National League Two South.

And long-serving first-team player, who head coach Ollie Smith has confirmed will continue in his role as club captain this season, said ‘it was a waste of money for the fans’.

“If I’m honest, I think it was complacency from us,” he said.

“We know we have a lot of talent and experience but we relied on it too much and didn’t put in the hard work on the field.

“And it cost us. The only positive is that we know we’re a lot better than that.

“We got outplayed in nearly every area of the game and were rightly beaten.

“It’s a harsh lesson to take but we won’t be taking anything for granted for the rest of the season.

“It doesn’t matter how good you think you are if the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that.”

It had started positively for the home team who have said they are targeting promotion this season, but a failure to capitalise on early opportunities opened the door for the visitors. And they gladly walked through it on their way to scoring seven tries.

Tonbridge blasted forward with their pack for the first try with the extra points added by their kicker, who only missed one during a fantastic display of goal kicking from his boot.

Tonbridge scored another just four minutes later, with the missed conversion to leave the Wolfpack reeling at 0-12.

It quickly got worse, with another well worked try for the visitors for the extras as Tonbridge went 19-0 and then 26-0 to go in at half-time without reply.

The Wolfpack finally got on the scoreboard in the second half, as they enjoyed a brief revival that got the crowd believing a comeback could happen.

Dwayne Corcoran blasted down the left wing in the 46th minute and ran it under the posts to help his kicker, who converted to take the score to 7-26.

A penalty for Tonbridge kept the scoreboard ticking to 29 before Bury continued their fightback with another try, scored by their best player on the pitch, the full-back Chris Lord.

And he nearly had another when he ran on to a high ball but it bounced too high in the in-goal area for him to score..

A successful penalty kick added three for Bury but there the challenge was ended as Tonbridge ran away with it in the last 20 with three more tries.

Brendan Mitchell, made captain on his debut, limped off at 70 minutes to add to the Wolfpack’s opening season woes as they trudged to a 17-50 loss.

Tonbridge full-back Matt Betty was given the man of the match award.

Smith said: “They wanted it more than us and deserve the credit, they played well and we were too confident.”